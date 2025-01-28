Stoke City are hoping to make as many as FOUR new signings before the end of the transfer window as they desperately attempt to give Mark Robins a squad capable of pulling away from the Championship relegation zone.

Stoke are on a disastrous run of only one win in 15 league games, including successive 0-0 draws at home to fellow strugglers Plymouth and Oxford since Robins was appointed, and there is recognition within the club that relegation is a very real possibility this season.

Their chances were hardly improved by the departure of top goalscorer Tom Cannon, who was recalled by Leicester and then sold to Sheffield United, and another striker remains a priority, even after the signing of Ali Al-Hamadi on loan from Ipswich.

The Potters are long-term admirers of Coventry’s Brandon Thomas-Asante, but TEAMtalk understands it is Liverpool’s Jayden Danns who is most likely to arrive.

There are other clubs interested in the 19-year-old, but Stoke are giving regular gametime to another Liverpool youngster, Lewis Koumas, and are in a strong position in negotiations having been in contact with the Reds over a number of weeks. Danns, too, is open to the move to the Potteries.

But Danns is certainly not the only player Stoke are looking to bring in before the deadline next Monday, with experienced Championship performers also on the wanted list.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Man Utd deals on the table; Tottenham backing Ange as clock ticks down

Stoke in talks for Bristol City man, Birmingham star also wanted

One such player is Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes, with sources stating real optimism that an agreement will be reached.

Sykes, 27, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and is keen to make a move to the bet365 Stadium this month.

Bristol City have the option to extend Sykes’ contract by another year, but that has not been taken and the club are aware he wants to take on a new challenge.

Agreeing a fee will be the biggest stumbling block, however, and Stoke may even need to go to in the region of £1.5million to get their man.

Stoke are also interested in Birmingham City man Krystian Bielik, another experienced Championship player who can play in both defence and attack.

Stoke were among the clubs who enquired about Bielik in the summer, interest that pushed Birmingham into giving the 27-year-old a new deal in June, and they remain keen to do a deal in this window.

However, this is perhaps the most difficult deal to do as Bielik is a key payer for Birmingham and wont be allowed to leave for a cheap fee this month. Indeed, Stoke have not yet tabled a bid, but they may well do in the final hours to test the Blues’ resolve for a player who has made 20 appearances in League One this season.

Finally, we can confirm Stoke have major interest in Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp, who sources say will move before the window closes.

The 32-year-old has just six months left on his contract and there is the chance that a pre-contract deal could be reached. However, interest is high and multiple championship clubs and European sides are keen to bring him in.

Stoke have been in constant contact with Schlupp’s entourage and are very keen to do a deal, with sources stating they are among the frontrunners to do so.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window