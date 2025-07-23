Stoke City are pushing on a significant signing, with talks underway to secure Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Lamine Camara from Moroccan club RS Berkane, while another deal is also set to be completed, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old, a rising star in African football, has already agreed to a four-year contract with the Potters, with negotiations between the clubs underway.

Camara’s potential move to the Bet365 Stadium marks a bold statement of intent from Stoke as they aim to strengthen their squad for a Championship promotion push.

Camara, a product of Dakar’s Foot Darou Salam academy, has been a standout performer for RS Berkane since joining in 2021. His commanding presence in midfield, bolstered by his 1.93m frame, has seen him excel as a defensive midfielder with the ability to play as a central defender or in a box-to-box role.

In the 2024/25 season, he featured in 25 league matches and nine CAF Confederation Cup games, helping Berkane secure silverware. His performances earned him the Moroccan League’s Best Foreign Player award, drawing attention from Leicester City and European sides, including Anderlecht and Villarreal.

Despite interest from higher-tier clubs, Camara is said to be enthusiastic about joining Stoke, eager to test himself in the competitive Championship.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed by UK sources but could set a record for Moroccan football, reflecting Camara’s immense potential.

Stoke want to fill void with Senegalese star; striker announcement soon

With Wouter Burger’s recent move to Hoffenheim leaving a gap in Stoke’s midfield, manager Mark Robins sees Camara as a dynamic addition to replace him and drive the team forward.

As talks progress, Stoke fans are buzzing with anticipation for Camara’s arrival.

His versatility, physicality, and trophy-laden CV with Berkane – six titles, including the Botola Pro league – promise to add quality and depth.

If finalised, this signing could prove a game-changer for Stoke’s ambitions in the 25-26 season.

Stoke, meanwhile are also close to announcing the signing of a new striker, Robert Bozenik from Boavista.

Bozenik, 25, has notched 20 goals in 95 games for the Portuguese club and will give Robins a valuable option up front.

Who is Mamadou Lamine Camara?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Senegal, Camara has spent his club career so far in Morocco with Berkane.

A defensive midfielder who is 1.93m tall, he scored on his senior international debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier back in September 2023.

Earlier in 2025, Camara played in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland, but remained on the bench against England a few days later.

He could be about to earn himself an entry into English football, though, as the reward for the potential he has demonstrated over more than 100 appearances for Berkane, where he became a Moroccan champion last season.

A report on Camara on Africa Soccer in June described him as someone with “technical ability and composure” as well as “maturity and tactical intelligence.” The same report highlighted his “leadership beyond his years.”

