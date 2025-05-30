Stoke City sensation Emre Tezgel is facing a defining summer in his young career, with Leeds United one of several clubs interested in signing the talented striker, TEAMtalk understands.

Tezgel, 19, finds himself at a crossroads as his Stoke contract, which is set to expire next month, has sparked intense speculation about his future.

Sources reveal that the Potters are pushing to tie Tezgel down to a new contract. However, lucrative offers from Turkey, Leeds United, and other English clubs, as well as interest from an unnamed Scottish side, are complicating negotiations.

We understand that the allure of European football, in particular, is proving to be a significant hurdle in negotiations.

Tezgel is a product of Stoke’s academy and has long been tipped for stardom. He made 17 first-team appearances in 2024/25, and notched two Carabao Cup goals.

The England Under-20 international’s pace, finishing and versatility have drawn interest from some of Europe’s big boys. Previously tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United in 2021, Tezgel’s potential remains undeniable, but limited Championship minutes have fuelled his desire for regular senior football.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Fenerbahce are reigniting their long-standing interest, drawn by Tezgel’s Turkish heritage through his father’s family and his eligibility to represent the Turkish national team.

Leeds, who made a strong push for Tezgel in 2022, are back in contention, seeing him as a dynamic addition to their Premier League survival ambitions. Meanwhile, an unnamed Scottish club has entered the fray, adding further to his options.

Stoke’s efforts to retain Tezgel are driven by his status as one of their brightest prospects, but the opportunity to play abroad, coupled with interest from multiple English sides, has made negotiations tricky. With his contract nearing its end, Tezgel could leave for minimal compensation if he doesn’t sign, a scenario Stoke are desperate to avoid.

