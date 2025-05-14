Sunderland could lose a trio of talented stars IF they fail to return to the Premier League, with a lot of big clubs casting envious eyes on their assets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sunderland are on the brink of promotion to the top flight as they prepare for the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, but sources state that failing to secure a top-flight return could trigger a transfer exodus of their brightest talents.

The Black Cats’ young stars Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, and Dan Neil are attracting significant interest from top clubs, and a defeat at Wembley could see the club struggle to retain them.

Bellingham, the 19-year-old midfielder, has been a revelation this season, drawing attention from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. The German club, in particular, are said to be “especially keen” on the England U21 international, viewing him as a long-term introduction to their midfield core.

The relationship between Dortmund and the Bellingham family is extremely strong due to his brother Jude Bellingham’s time there.

Bellingham’s versatility and maturity during his time at Sunderland have made him a £25million target, and sources suggest a new contract or stay beyond this season is unlikely if the Black Cats remain in the Championship.

Similarly, 17-year-old Rigg, who has cemented himself as a first-team regular, is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs. Manchester United, Everton, and West Ham are tracking the dynamic midfielder, with Everton boss David Moyes described as a “huge fan” by sources.

West Ham have positioned themselves strongly to advance their interest, valuing Rigg at £25million. Rigg’s decision to stay last summer, rejecting lucrative offers from United, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan, was driven by his bond with Sunderland, but another season in the Championship would test that. Bayern and Inter are both still keeping tabs on Rigg.

Club captain Neil, 23, is also at risk of departing. Everton are expected to make a move for the midfielder if Sunderland fail to win promotion, with sources indicating he is high on their list.

Aston Villa have long admired Neil, while AS Roma, impressed by his performances during their monitoring of loanee Enzo Le Fée, are also in the frame. Roma’s interest adds a European dimension to the race which could give the Black Cats captain some thinking to do and sources have suggested he could move abroad.

Sunderland’s play-off final is not just about promotion but preserving their talented core. A victory could secure their best players but a loss might spark a painful rebuild.

Championship round-up: Everton want Bristol City star

Bristol City failed in their quest to reach the Premier League, as they were thumped 6-0 on aggregate by Sheffield United in the Championship playoff semi-final.

As a result, they could lose one of their star men, with Jason Knight on Everton’s radar, per TEAMtalk sources.

The midfielder is an alternative to Sunderland’s Neil, if he cannot be signed.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Sheffield Wednesday could lose manager Danny Rohl, as Southampton and Rangers are both among the clubs who’d like to appoint the German coach.