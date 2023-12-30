Sunderland reach critical point over contract talks with top star that could leave door ajar in January

Sunderland’s contract talks with Jack Clarke have reached an impasse as the Black Cats have refused to improve their offer to the in-form attacker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Clarke has been Sunderland’s standout performer this season and he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Championship.

The former Leeds youngster has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 25 Championship appearances so far this season and he came to the Black Cats’ rescue with a leveller against Rotherham on Friday night.

The skilful attacker had over 20 goal contributions for Sunderland last season with 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and he has already beaten his tally for goals midway through this campaign.

Unsurprisingly Clarke’s form over the last 18 months has brought him onto the radar of several Premier League clubs with Burnley having an offer of over £10million rejected by Sunderland over the summer.

Prem clubs still monitoring Clarke

A host of Premier League clubs are understood to be monitoring Clarke’s situation at the Stadium of Light as they weigh up moves for the former Tottenham man in January.

Sunderland have been in contract talks with Clarke since the close of the summer transfer window, but have been unable to come to an agreement on new terms.

Despite his superb form and interest from Premier League suitors Sunderland have informed Clarke that they will not be making an improved offer to the player from their initial offer in the summer.

Clarke, who initially joined Sunderland on loan in January 2022 before making the move permanent the following summer, is not among the top bracket of highest earners at the Wearside club.

The Black Cats are back in action on Monday when they host Preston in the Championship.

