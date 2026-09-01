Sunderland are back in pole position to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon, but they are looking to bring in a second new winger, with Benfica’s Dodi Lukebakio also a top target on Deadline Day.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal worth around £30million for Fofana, and they are favourites to complete the transfer after a hijack attempt by Crystal Palace.

There could be more twists to come regarding Fofana’s future, but Sunderland are also pushing to sign Lukebakio in parallel.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, who posted on X: “Sunderland are trying to deals for BOTH wingers Malick Fofana & Dodi Lukebakio tonight.

“Plans are being put in place for Fofana to have his #SAFC medical in France after a mighty tug-of-war with Crystal Palace.

“AND a private jet is booked for Lukebakio to fly to the North East later on tonight, following talks with Benfica.

“But the clock is against Sunderland and their Sporting Director Flo Ghisolfi…and there is a lot to do!”

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Sunderland pushing for double signing

Originally, Sunderland were looking to sign either Fofana or Lukebakio, but now reports have confirmed that they want to sign both players.

Fofana is still yet to make his final decision on whether to join Sunderland or Palace, too, so Lukebakio represents a good back-up option should there be a third twist and the Fofana deal falls through.

Regis Le Bris’ side have considered multiple wingers this summer, including Jack Grealish – who is now set to re-join Everton – and Sporting CP’s Geny Catamo.

Signing two at this late stage would therefore represent a major coup for the Black Cats.

Lukebakio, 28, joined Benfica from Sevilla last summer, and has since notched two goals and contributed two assists for the Portuguese giants.

Fofana, on the other hand, is considered one of the most exciting youngsters, in Ligue 1, with the 21-year-old having scored 19 times in 84 games for Lyon.

Fofana would be the big statement signing but Lukebakio has plenty of experience and could be a valuable addition too.

It’ll be very interesting to see how the final hours of Sunderland’s window plays out.