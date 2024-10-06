Jordan Henderson tipped to seal shock return to former club, with Sunderland and PL clubs tracking Liverpool icon

Jordan Henderson could make a shock return to English football, with Championship high-flyers Sunderland considering a move for the former Liverpool captain, per reports.

The 34-year-old left Anfield to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023, but ultimately lasted just six months with the side managed by Steven Gerrard.

Henderson signed for Dutch giants Ajax in January of this year which meant he missed out on some huge wages in Saudi and has found consistent minutes hard to come by.

The midfielder was a regular for the Dutch side when fit last season, making nine starts under interim boss John Van’t Schip. Francesco Farioli took over in the summer, though, and the former Nice manager has preferred other players in the middle.

According to The Sun, Henderson’s former club Sunderland are among several clubs interested in bringing Henderson back to England. The England international made his senior debut with the Black Cats as a teenager, making 79 appearances before joining Liverpool in 2011.

The report claims that potential tax issues prevented Henderson from re-joining an English side earlier this year and that could still pose a problem.

However, it’s stated that a number of unnamed Premier League sides are also interested in signing the experienced centre-mid.

Sunderland want to re-sign Henderson – report

Sunderland have been superb this season under new manager Regis le Bris and currently sit top of the Championship table, with 19 points after nine matches.

The Black Cats are dreaming of promotion to the Premier League after being stuck in the second tier since 2017 and bringing in an experienced head like Henderson could help their cause.

Henderson won eight major honours during his time with Liverpool and that experience could help Sunderland clinch promotion if he does join the club.

In September, Henderson vented his frustration after Ajax lost Carlos Forbs to Wolves and Steven Bergwijn to Al-Ittihad, pointing towards a strained relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

“They are two great players. Every team would have missed them, of course,” Henderson said after a draw with Go Ahead Eagles.

“But we still have other players, who are also good. Players who can create chances and are especially dangerous in the final third.

“We managed to do that against Fortuna, but not tonight. Hopefully we learn from it. It’s also not ideal to lose one or two of your wingers on the final day of the transfer market. We have lost quality.”

Ajax are currently seventh in the Eredivisie table and trail leaders PSV Eindhoven by 14 points – a gap that could prove to be insurmountable.

Sunderland duo targeted by Man Utd

Meanwhile, Sunderland are poised for interest in some of their most important players in the January window.

As previously reported, 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg is admired by Premier League sides such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and rivals Newcastle.

He has made nine Championship appearances so far this term, netting two goals. His latest strike came in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Sunderland certainly won’t allow Rigg to leave on the cheap but it’s likely that bids will arrive for the talented teenager this winter.

Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has also earned rave reviews this term and Man Utd are reportedly considering a move for him.

The Red Devils expect back-up shot stopper Altay Bayindir to leave and want to make Patterson his replacement, per reports.

Patterson has made nine appearances for Sunderland in the Championship this season and has conceded just eight goals, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

