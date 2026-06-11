Sunderland have joined the race to sign highly-rated Bosnian forward Kerim Alajbegovic, TEAMtalk understands, as they look to build a squad capable of competing for the Europa League title.

The Black Cats enjoyed a brilliant 2025/26 campaign following their return to the top flight, securing a seventh-place finish and European qualification for the first time in 53 years.

They are now set to be ambitious in the transfer market, and sources confirm they have thrown their hat into the ring for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

We understand Sunderland have made fresh contact with the representatives of 18-year-old attacker Alajbegovic, signalling their serious intent to secure his signature.

Alajbegovic, who impressed with 13 goals and four assists across all competitions in a standout season with Red Bull Salzburg, is due to return to Bayer Leverkusen on July 1 following the activation of their €8million (£6.9m / $9.2m) buy-back clause.

The versatile attacker, capable of operating on either wing or as a second striker, now has a valuation of €25-30million (up to £25.9m / $34.6m). This could increase further, should he impress at the World Cup for Bosnia.

Despite signing a long-term deal with the Bundesliga club, his future remains far from settled.

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Sunderland rivalling Serie A giants for Bosnian int’l

Sunderland are understood to be among the most advanced English clubs in the pursuit of Alajbegovic, positioning themselves as serious contenders.

The club, fresh from securing European football, are preparing for a busy few weeks in the market as they look to strengthen Régis Le Bris’s squad.

As part of their ambitious recruitment drive, the Black Cats are also targeting Celtic midfielder Arne Engels again, after seeing multiple bids rejected for him in January.

Serie A interest remains strong, with Roma continuing to lead the way for Alajbegovic.

The Giallorossi have held talks and are hopeful of winning the race, though nothing is yet finalised.

Other Premier League sides including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have previously been linked, but Sunderland now appear to lead the Premier League chase.

For the highly-rated Bosnia forward, the coming days could prove decisive.

Whether he opts for the project at the Stadium of Light, a move to Italy, or stays at Leverkusen for now, Alajbegovic’s next destination will be one of the most intriguing stories of the early window.

Sources have confirmed he hopes to make an impact at Leverkusen, but if the right offer arrives, the Bundesliga side will listen to offers.

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