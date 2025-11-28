Sunderland and Newcastle could go head-to-head to sign a Serie A star

Matteo Guendouzi’s future at Lazio remains a hot topic as the January transfer window approaches, and Sunderland could go head-to-head with Newcastle United and another Premier League side for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old, who has made over 100 appearances for the Biancocelesti since joining from Marseille in 2023, is facing mounting speculation about a return to England.

TEAMtalk sources indicate Lazio are open to offers around €30m (£26m / $35m), driven by the club’s pressing need to generate capital gains and avoid another potential transfer ban in 2026.

Sarri views Guendouzi as an important player, but financial realities could force a sale, and multiple clubs are looking to capitalise on the situation.

Potential replacements, such as Bologna’s Giovanni Fabbian and Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson, have already been identified by Lazio to soften the blow.

Leading the chase for Guendouzi are Sunderland. Manager Regis Le Bris, who coached Guendouzi at Lorient’s youth setup, has openly hinted at a reunion. In a press conference last week, Le Bris confirmed ongoing contact: “We still have connections with players, and Matteo is one of those players. I worked with him previously in Lorient, so we stay connected.”

The Black Cats, flying high in seventh place after promotion, see the former Arsenal man as the perfect midfield partner for Granit Xhaka, adding experience and bite to their engine room.

Sources suggest Sunderland are “very serious” about the move, and feel a bid in the £22m-£26m range could be enough to tempt Lazio.

Guendouzi unsure about Sunderland; Newcastle, Aston Villa keen

Amid the interest from Sunderland, Guendouzi’s ambitions may complicate matters. The 14-time capped French international harbours doubts over a switch to the Stadium of Light, preferring a bigger stage to reclaim his spot in Les Bleus’ squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

He recently broke his silence post-Lazio’s win over Lecce, insisting: “We’re all focused on the present… I want to play again with this shirt and score more goals and wins with the team.”

Sources confirm Newcastle have also reignited interest, eyeing Guendouzi to bolster their midfield control amid Champions League demands.

The Magpies, who scouted him heavily in the summer, view his physicality and Premier League pedigree as ideal for Eddie Howe’s high-pressing system. A local derby in the transfer market could ensue if both North East clubs push hard.

Aston Villa remain in the mix, having enquired about Guendouzi last summer. Unai Emery, pushing his side for the European spots, could reunite with the player he once coached at Arsenal, offering depth in midfield.

Meanwhile, whispers of Napoli’s admiration under Antonio Conte add another twist, though a Premier League return appears most likely.

For Guendouzi, sidelined from France duty since Euro 2024, regular minutes are paramount. A January exit from the Lazio seems probable, but his destination hinges on promises of prominence. As Le Bris noted, “It’s too early” – yet the rumour mill is already in overdrive.

