Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, who has been linked with Sunderland

Former Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly has made up his mind on whether or not he will join Sunderland from Juventus in the January transfer window.

Sunderland wanted to sign Kelly from Juventus in the summer of 2025.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on August 10 that Sunderland made ‘enquiries’ about a potential deal for Kelly.

The respected Italian sports publication claimed that Juventus could sell Kelly.

The report stated: ‘The English defender cost 20 million between loan (€3m) and mandatory redemption set at €17m.

‘So far he has never asked to be sold and is not convinced he wants to leave, but faced with an attractive offer Juventus could sell him.

‘The Bianconeri value him at 18-20 million (up to £17m, $22.5m) and Sunderland have already made inquiries about him.’

Kelly, though, decided to stay at Juventus, but things have not worked out for the former Newcastle player.

Blessed with the ability to play as a centre-back or as a left-back, Kelly has turned out only eight times for Juventus so far this season, including just one start in Serie A.

Kelly joined Juventus on an initial loan deal from Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle in 2025 before the move was made permanent.

The former England Under-21 international is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029.

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Sunderland suffer Lloyd Kelly blow… again

Despite failing to sign Kelly in the summer of 2026, Sunderland remain interested in a January 2027 deal for the Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the report, as relayed by TuttoJuve, Sunderland want to sign Kelly to boost their defensive unit in an effort to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

The Black Cats are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with eight points from eight matches.

However, just like in the summer of 2026, Kelly is not planning to leave Juventus for Sunderland.

The report has stated that while Sunderland are continuing to monitor Kelly, the defender’s preference is to stay in Turin and play for Juventus.

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