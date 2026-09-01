Stunning Sunderland move for Malick Fofana back ON after ‘crazy’ Crystal Palace twist

Sunderland ‘remain hopeful’ of signing Malick Fofana on deadline day despite Crystal Palace striking an agreement with Lyon to bring the winger to Selhurst Park, after another crazy twist.

The 21-year-old’s future has been the subject of intense speculation all day after both Sunderland and Palace had offers of around £30million accepted by Lyon.

That came after Arsenal explored a potential move for Fofana, but the Premier League champions ultimately decided against pursuing him.

Sunderland then swiftly made their eye-catching move for the Belgian international, with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming an agreement.

Romano reported on X this morning: “Malick Fofana now on his way to undergo medical at Sunderland, here we go! Deal verbally agreed — understand fee is €30m plus add-ons accepted by Lyon. Arsenal were never planning to pay €35/40m package.”

However, in a major twist, Palace then exploded into the race after Fofana had completed his medical with Sunderland.

“Malick Fofana has completed his medical at Sunderland… and Crystal Palace have just sent a bid to Olympique Lyon!” Romano later added. “#CPFC try to hijack the deal by offering better conditions than €30m plus €5m add-ons offered by Sunderland. Decision to follow soon.”

Sunderland back in Fofana race in ‘completely crazy’ twist

Following Palace’s hijack, Fofana travelled to undergo a medical with the Eagles.

However, that is now in doubt, and a switch to Sunderland is, incredibly, back on the cards.

That’s according to Hugo Guillemet, reporter for French outlet L’Equipe.

“Sunderland is once again turning around the Malick Fofana file,” he posted on X.

“[Sunderland are] offering much higher commissions to the player’s agents, who is in London but is no longer giving any news to Crystal Palace, where he was supposed to undergo his medical examination.”

Guillemet’s information was then backed up by journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

“New plot twist. The parties involved in the case have let it be known that Sunderland AFC is back in the race for Malick Fofana,” Tavolieri posted on X.

“Completely crazy deal. #SAFC”.

This will be a story to keep a very close eye on, with more twists likely ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline. For now, though, it does appear that Sunderland are back in pole position.