Sunderland have made an ambitious move to sign Roma forward Matias Soule, with TEAMtalk understanding the Black Cats have opened talks over a deal for the highly-rated Argentina international.

After overseeing one of the Premier League’s most impressive recruitment drives last summer, sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is once again targeting statement signings as Sunderland prepare for a historic campaign that includes European football.

And our sources can reveal that Soule has emerged as one of Ghisolfi’s priority targets, given that the Sunderland chief knows the 23-year-old better than most.

It was Ghisolfi who signed Soule for Roma from Juventus in 2024 during his time as the Italian club’s sporting director, and he is now hoping to engineer a reunion on Wearside.

Sources have confirmed initial contact has been made, with Soule’s representatives indicating the versatile attacker would welcome the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

That encouragement has given Sunderland confidence to continue exploring a deal.

TEAMtalk understands Roma are prepared to sanction Soule’s departure this summer and would be looking for a fee in the region of £30million (€35m / $40m).

Capable of operating anywhere across the front line, Soule is viewed internally as the type of versatile attacking talent who would significantly strengthen Regis Le Bris’s squad ahead of a demanding season.

Finances are not expected to be the stumbling block.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sunderland kicking on as proposed exits rejected

Sunderland are in the process of completing the sale of Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra, while they have already banked a significant fee following Eliezer Mayenda’s move to Rennes.

Those departures have given the Black Cats the financial flexibility to pursue another marquee signing.

However, sources stress Sunderland remain mindful of both UEFA and Premier League financial regulations and are carefully structuring their summer business accordingly.

The club remain determined to strengthen rather than stand still after last season’s success.

We have already revealed Sunderland’s firm stance over keeping captain Granit Xhaka and midfielder Noah Sadiki despite growing interest from elsewhere.

Now attention is turning towards adding further quality.

Soule is viewed as a player capable of making an immediate impact while also fitting Sunderland’s long-term recruitment strategy, and Ghisolfi is hopeful his existing relationship with both the player and Roma can help drive negotiations forward.