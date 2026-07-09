Sunderland have made it clear to Noah Sadiki that they have no intention of allowing him to leave this summer, amid interest from Manchester United, with TEAMtalk understanding the Black Cats view the midfielder as just as important to their long-term project as captain Granit Xhaka.

The Wearside club have already demonstrated their resolve by rejecting Chelsea’s approach for Xhaka earlier this summer, making it abundantly clear the Switzerland international is not for sale.

TEAMtalk can now reveal Sunderland have delivered the same message to Sadiki and his representatives despite growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding first Premier League season before enhancing his reputation even further with an impressive World Cup campaign for DR Congo.

His performances have not gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd continue to monitor Sadiki closely as they assess midfield options, while Chelsea’s owners BlueCo and Man City’s parent company City Football Group have also maintained a strong interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

Sources have confirmed Sunderland are fully aware of the mounting attention surrounding one of their brightest young stars. However, the club’s stance is unequivocal.

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TEAMtalk understands Sunderland have informed Sadiki’s camp they are not looking to cash in on any of their key players this summer as they prepare for their first European campaign in more than a century.

Manager Regis Le Bris has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that Sunderland have the foundations to build on last season’s success and compete strongly both domestically and in Europe.

But the Frenchman has also stressed that ambition can only be realised if the core of his squad remains intact.

Keeping both Xhaka and Sadiki is viewed internally as central to those plans.

Sadiki joined Sunderland from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer for a fee of £15million.

He proved to be one of the best signings of last season, with the midfielder making 33 Premier League appearances and playing a crucial role in the Black Cats’ qualification for the Europa League.

Sunderland have already shown they are prepared to stand firm against interest from Premier League rivals and, despite the calibre of clubs now monitoring Sadiki, there is no indication they are ready to soften their position.

The Black Cats believe the Belgium-born midfielder still has significant room for development at the Stadium of Light and see him as one of the cornerstones of the squad moving forward.

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