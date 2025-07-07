Sunderland have made a giant bid for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, according to the Spanish media, as the rising star’s stance on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu comes to light.

Garcia has been a revelation for Madrid at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 21-year-old, who has come through the Spanish and European giants’ youth academy, has scored four goals and given one assist in five matches at the competition, helping Xabi Alonso’s side reach the semi-finals, where they will take on last season’s Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The young Spaniard played only 53 minutes in LaLiga for Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2024/25 campaign.

While Alonso has used Garcia regularly in his starting line-up at the Club World Cup, it remains to be seen if the striker is able to keep his place when LaLiga starts.

Garcia’s performances have already seen him linked with Chelsea and Leeds United, and Sunderland are now said to have made a bid for the youngster.

According to Fichajes, Sunderland, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship, have made Garcia ‘their main target’.

Sunderland’s ‘big offer for’ Garcia is said to be ‘€30million (£26m, $35m) plus a 25% cut of a future sale, a deal that could appeal to Real Madrid’.

‘This clause would allow Los Blancos to take a significant cut if the player is transferred in the future, something that wouldn’t be unreasonable considering his current form and potential,’ adds the report, claiming that Sunderland’s interest is ‘serious’.

‘Furthermore, the negotiation includes a buyback option that Madrid had reserved for €40million (£34.4m, $46.8m).’

What Gonzalo Garcia has said about his future

Fichajes are not one of the most reliable sources, so their claim that Sunderland have made an offer for Garcia must be taken with a pinch of salt.

On June 28, the Spanish news outlet reported that Sunderland were ‘willing to offer a loan with a mandatory purchase option if they manage to stay in the English top flight’.

The option was claimed to be around €15m (£13m, $17.6m) plus €5m (£4.3m, $6m) in variables.

Now Fichajes are reporting that Sunderland are ready to make a permanent offer for Garcia and pay double what they had initially planned to.

One wonders why Sunderland have changed their stance on Garcia in a matter of days.

Perhaps it has something to do with Garcia publicly saying that he is happy at Madrid and his Los Blancos manager Alonso also raving about him.

ESPN quoted Garcia as saying on July 6: “They [fans] are comparing me with Raúl, a legend. If I can do half of what he did in this shirt then it will be more than a dream.

“I have been working, waiting for a chance, but not in my dreams would I have thought of this.

“I don’t feel a lot of pressure. I have been working and waiting for this moment.

“The coach, the players, the staff all give me a lot of confidence. Kylian [Mbappé] is… almost … let’s say the best player in the world. I feel so lucky to share a pitch and training with him, to learn from him.”

Goal quoted Alonso as saying about Garcia on June 27: “I had no doubts about Gonzalo. What he’s doing isn’t a surprise. He’s done it many times at Castilla. At least for him.

“He’s the typical number nine, who knows how to wait for his opportunity, who moves well.

“I’m very happy for him. He has Raul qualities in his movements. There are no decisions regarding the start of next season.”

DAZN quoted Alonso as saying about the striker on June 6: “He’s taken advantage of his opportunity again. He’s scored 25 goals for Castilla. He’s where he belongs. We’re happy with him.”

Gonzalo Garcia profile: Everything you need to know

By Samuel Bannister

Who was your money on for Real Madrid’s first goalscorer under Xabi Alonso? Kylian Mbappe? Vinicius Junior? Jude Bellingham, perhaps?

Instead, it was Gonzalo Garcia, who scored Madrid’s first goal at the Club World Cup in their draw with Al Hilal.

But it wasn’t Garcia’s first foray into the Madrid first team. Carlo Ancelotti gave the attacker his senior debut in November 2023, when he was 19 years old.

Garcia originally joined the Madrid youth ranks in 2014, spending four years there before a move to Mallorca brought on by family circumstances. A year later, though, he was back in Madrid.

A member of Madrid’s Castilla (reserves) side since March 2022, although he still played for the under-19s and was the top scorer at that age bracket in the 2022-23 season, Garcia achieved new heights in 2024-25.

In fact, he scored 25 goals for the Castilla side last season, equalling a team record for a single campaign.

Garcia is yet to get off the mark from his first five LaLiga appearances, but they have all been as a substitute. The promise he is now showing in other competitions is encouraging.

Mainly a centre-forward, Garcia can play on either wing as well, as he did numerous times throughout the 2024-25 season. Alonso has used him centrally at the Club World Cup, either as the main or supporting striker.

Possessing good physicality, Garcia has a decent work rate and will be hoping to make further strides into the Madrid first team in the future.

