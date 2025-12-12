Coventry City are planning a move for a Sunderland star who was vital last season

Sunderland are ready to sell in January to make further improvements and with a number of their homegrown players potentially being moved on, sources can reveal that former captain Dan Neil is set to be the first departure, with multiple clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Neil, 23, played a prominent role in their promotion, eventually lifting the Championship play-off crown at Wembley as they sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Despite featuring in more than 40 games under Regis Le Bris last term, Neil has seen himself sidelined from the first-team with huge money handed out to new signing Noah Sadiki and the club’s most high-profile summer arrival, Granit Xhaka.

The midfielder has a right to feel somewhat hard done by, given his role in the Black Cats’ promotion campaign, and a new challenge could be best for his career.

Neil has played just two minutes of Premier League football so far, coming off the bench for cameos against Aston Villa and Wolves. He hasn’t played any league football since mid-October.

Neil’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and sources state Sunderland are ready to cash in to help offset some of their summer spending.

Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham all made summer enquiries about Neil. Everton’s sister club, Roma, were also keen on Neil, with the interest described as ‘Friedkin Group-wide’ by sources. However, a return to the Championship with Coventry City is now a possibility…

READ NEXT 👀 Man Utd ‘all in’ for shock Sunderland signing with deal ‘officially on’

Sunderland to green light brutal quadruple exit

We understand that Coventry are keen to bring in Neil mid-season to bolster their promotion push – a savvy move given the midfielder’s experience at that level.

Frank Lampard’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, sitting five points clear at the top of the table after 20 matches.

But there is still a way to go for Coventry to achieve their aim of automatic promotion, and the club’s hierarchy are ready to back Lampard with some new additions.

Aside from Neil, it is believed that Sunderland’s fellow promotion heroes Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin and Chris Rigg could be available at the right price.

Rigg, 18, has exciting potential and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, but like Neil, has struggled to get consistent minutes this term.

Sources told us over the summer that Everton boss David Moyes is a ‘huge fan’ of the dynamic midfielder.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.