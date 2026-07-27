Regis Le Bris faces crunch decision over £30m Sunderland midfielder as interest soars

Sunderland must decide the future of Simon Adingra this summer after a host of clubs registered interest in the Ivory Coast winger following his return from a loan spell at AS Monaco, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £21 million and signed a five-year contract.

Limited starts in the first half of the Premier League campaign prompted a January move to Ligue 1, where he scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances.

Monaco declined their option to make the deal permanent, with Adingra set to report back to the Stadium of Light after Ivory Coast’s World Cup exit in the next few days.

According to sources, Monaco remain keen on another temporary arrangement, helped by existing boardroom links between the clubs.

However, Sunderland are understood to favour a permanent sale that would allow them to recoup a significant portion of their outlay.

Adringa is also understood to prefer a permanent option if he is to leave Sunderland and secure his future.

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West Ham and AS Roma among clubs interested in Simon Adingra

AS Roma and RB Leipzig, both preparing for Champions League football, are monitoring the situation closely.

Roma view the right-footed wide man as a realistic alternative after missing out on other targets and are said to face a valuation of around €35million (£30m, $40m).

Newly promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Hull City have also been linked with permanent moves, while relegated West Ham United have already held discussions with the player’s agents as they look to rebuild under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

Adingra’s pace and direct style on either flank make him an attractive option for clubs seeking attacking reinforcement.

Sunderland’s hierarchy, including director of football Florent Ghisolfi and head coach Regis Le Bris, must now weigh whether to reintegrate the Ivory Coast international into their squad or cash in while demand remains high.

With his contract running until 2030, the Black Cats hold a strong negotiating position as the transfer window gathers pace.

However sources have hinted that it’s more than likely that Adingra leaves Sunderland this summer.

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