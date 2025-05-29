Sunderland are increasingly optimistic about retaining star midfielder Jobe Bellingham for the coming season following their dramatic promotion to the Premier League, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

The Black Cats secured their return to the top flight with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final, with young winger Tom Watson scoring a last-gasp winner. This achievement, ending an eight-year exile from the Premier League, has significantly bolstered Sunderland’s position in negotiations over Bellingham’s future, despite interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund plus Manchester United.

Sources confirm that Dortmund remain “very keen” on Bellingham, with their managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke having flown to England for talks with the player and his family shortly after the play-off final.

The Bundesliga club sees Jobe as a potential successor to his older brother Jude, who rose to global stardom during his stint at Dortmund before joining Real Madrid. Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to monitor Jobe’s situation, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 14 that Sunderland could have lost three crucial stars including Bellingham if they failed to gain promotion.

On May 20, we brought news that Dortmund were confident of signing Bellingham ahead of United and other interested clubs due to the great relationship they already have with his family.

However, Sunderland’s promotion has shifted the dynamics. Playing in the Premier League offers Bellingham the chance to compete at the highest level without leaving the club where he has flourished since joining from Birmingham City in 2023.

The Black Cats now believe this milestone, coupled with their passionate fanbase and Bellingham’s integral role in the squad – he played 47 matches, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in the 2024-25 season – gives them a strong chance of keeping him for at least another year and resisting any offers this summer.

Bellingham’s emotional connection to Sunderland was evident during the play-off celebrations, where he spoke about his belief in the team’s potential.

With his contract running until 2028, Sunderland are under no immediate pressure to sell, and their newfound Premier League status could deter suitors.

For now, the Black Cats are focused on leveraging their top-flight return to secure Bellingham’s commitment as they prepare for a challenging season ahead.

