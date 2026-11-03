Sunderland join Atletico Madrid in race to sign Serbian midfield boss with £33m clause

Stefan Dzodic is one of the most closely watched young midfielders in European football, with Atletico Madrid positioning themselves for a move while several Premier League clubs, including Sunderland, keep a close watch on him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old Serbian international, currently at Segunda Division side Almería, has a contract until 2032 and a €40million (£33m / $45m) release clause.

Atletico have already opened discussions with the player’s representatives, sources confirm. The Madrid club view the tall, technically secure central midfielder as a long-term investment and are preparing the ground for a potential arrival in 2027.

Interest remains at an early stage, but the club’s willingness to engage at this point has been noted and has attracted the attention of other interested parties.

Sources state Almeria’s strong contractual position and the size of the clause mean any deal will require significant negotiation, even with the positive relationship that exists between the two clubs.

Despite Atletico’s push, sources indicate that a move to the Premier League has not been ruled out.

Dzodic has also been scouted by Sunderland, Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton. These clubs are understood to have monitored his progress since his free transfer from Montpellier in 2025, and growth into a regular in Almeria’s midfield.

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Atletico Madrid leading Sunderland in Stefan Dzodic race

While none of the English sides’ interest is advanced at this point, their continued interest means the player remains on multiple shortlists and a move from Atletico could force them to make their own moves.

Dzodic, born in France to a Serbian family, has impressed with his physical presence, composure on the ball and ability to play in both defensive and more attacking midfield roles.

This season, the 6ft3in maestro has made 10 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and an assist so far.

He also made his senior debut for Serbia earlier this season which further raised his profile.

With Almeria – who are firmly in the race for promotion – under no pressure to sell in January, barring an offer matching Dzodic’s release clause, the situation is expected to develop over the coming months.

Atletico are as it stands are best placed to sign Dzodic, but the presence of Premier League teams means the race for the midfielder is open and unlikely to be settled quickly.

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