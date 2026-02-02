Sunderland stun rivals as agreement struck for £17m attacker in major transfer coup

Sunderland have struck an agreement to sign highly-rated Anderlecht winger Nilson Angulo on deadline day, beating out some high-profile rivals in the process, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Our sources revealed back in December that a cluster of Premier League clubs – including Manchester United and Tottenham – had been tracking the Ecuadorian sensation following a string of explosive performances in Belgium. But despite top‑flight interest, it is Sunderland who have made the decisive move.

Sources have indicated that the Black Cats accelerated their pursuit after agreeing to sell Simon Adringra to Monaco, freeing up both funds and a key attacking slot in the squad. That development opened the door for Sunderland to swoop in and finalise terms with Anderlecht.

The Wearside club are understood to be paying just over £17m for Angulo, a fee that underlines both their growing ambition and their belief that the 21‑year‑old can become a transformative signing, with the player keen on the project and excited by the prospect of regular football in England.

Angulo’s pace, directness and ability to operate across the frontline have made him one of the most sought‑after young attackers in Europe.

Sunderland’s recruitment team have been tracking him for months, and the club now look set to beat a host of the Premier League’s biggest names to his signature.

The deal is expected to be completed once the final paperwork is processed, with Sunderland confident they have landed a player capable of lighting up the Stadium of Light for years to come.

Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest on Mateta, Phillips, Strand Larsen, Disasi, Jacquet and more…