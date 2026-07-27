Sunderland are on course to beat Newcastle United to the signing of highly-rated Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie after making a decisive move for the France Under-21 international, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Black Cats have opened advanced talks with Toulouse and are prepared to pay around €30million (£26million) to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

Should the deal be completed for the 6ft 1in defender, it would represent the biggest sale in Toulouse’s history.

Methalie has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young full-backs following another impressive campaign in Ligue 1, attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent.

Newcastle have long admired the defender, who can play as a left-back, a left wing-back or a left midfielder. TEAMtalk understands the Magpies attempted to sign Methalie during the January transfer window, but those plans were ultimately derailed after the player suffered an injury.

The Tyneside club have continued to monitor his progress, but Sunderland have now stolen a march on their North East rivals.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer, Bayer Leverkusen also entered the race after former Toulouse boss Carles Martínez Novell identified Methalie as a priority target.

The Spanish coach was keen to reunite with the defender – who scored two goals and bagged one assists in 28 matches last season – in Germany, but Sunderland’s swift progress has placed them firmly in pole position.

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TEAMtalk understands personal terms are already in place between Sunderland and Methalie’s representatives, with the Frenchman open to joining Régis Le Bris’ ambitious project on Wearside.

The Black Cats believe the opportunity to become a key figure in Le Bris’ side was a major factor in convincing the player, while the club’s willingness to meet Toulouse’s valuation has significantly accelerated negotiations.

Methalie is regarded as one of the brightest young left-backs in European football thanks to his athleticism, attacking quality and maturity in possession, and Sunderland view him as a cornerstone signing as they continue strengthening their squad.

With talks progressing positively on all fronts, sources expect the deal to move quickly, with Sunderland increasingly confident of pulling off one of the standout transfers of the summer by beating both Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen to one of France’s most exciting defensive talents.

After a relentlessly busy summer window last year, Sunderland have been fairly quiet in the market ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Right-back Thomas Meunier, 34, left Lille for Sunderland but other than the experienced defender, he is their only first-team signing to date.

At this rate, though, Methalie looks set to be their second.

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