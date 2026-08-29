Sunderland closing in on Igor Paixao transfer as Chelsea, Tottenham defenders also considered – Exclusive

Sunderland are working hard on both attacking and defensive targets ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, TEAMtalk understands, with Igor Paixao among their main priorities.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Sunderland have been chasing a high-profile forward and are currently working hard to land Marseille winger Igor Paixao.

Personal terms are already in place and TEAMtalk understands an overall fee is close to being agreed, but Marseille are continuing to fight to keep the Brazilian.

The French club need to raise funds to satisfy financial regulations and Paixao’s situation remains one to watch as Sunderland push to get the deal over the line.

Sunderland have explored other attacking options too.

They made an approach for Sporting winger Geny Catamo, but his near-£50million asking price has so far put the Black Cats off making another move.

Sunderland have also spoken to Roma about Matias Soule as they assess alternatives before the window closes.

However, Paixao remains a key target and Sunderland are continuing to work on a deal.

Their recruitment is not limited to attack, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Sunderland are also working on another central defender.

Sunderland want centre-back signing too

The Black Cats have enquired about Tottenham’s Kevin Danso as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

But TEAMtalk understands they have also asked about Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo, another experienced option they are considering.

There is competition for both defenders, with Fulham having also enquired about Danso and their former defender Tosin.

Sunderland therefore have several deals being worked on with just days remaining before the deadline.

The immediate priority remains strengthening their attacking options, with Paixao the standout target, but the club are also pushing to add defensive cover.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window