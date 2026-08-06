Sunderland have made their move for Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo, with TEAMtalk understanding the Mozambique international is keen on the prospect of joining the Black Cats in a record-breaking move this summer.

Regis Le Bris is targeting proven quality as Sunderland prepare for their first European campaign of the century, and sources have confirmed Catamo has emerged as the club’s leading target for the right flank ahead of Roma’s Matias Soule.

Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has already held talks with Sporting over the 25-year-old, who enjoyed another impressive campaign in Portugal, registering eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

Comfortable on either wing but most effective from the right, Catamo’s versatility and experience have made him one of Sunderland’s priority targets as Le Bris looks to add genuine quality to a squad preparing for the demands of domestic and European football.

We can also reveal that Catamo has attracted widespread Premier League interest this summer. Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, Brentford and Brighton have all made checks on the highly-rated African attacker.

However, Sunderland are now firmly in pole position.

Sources have confirmed Catamo is enthusiastic about the project at the Stadium of Light and is keen on making the move to Wearside, giving the Black Cats a significant advantage over their Premier League rivals.

Sunderland pushing for exciting winger deal

Catamo has a release clause worth just over £51million (€60m / $67m), with Sporting initially insisting any interested club would need to meet that valuation.

However, we understand intermediaries involved in discussions have informed Sunderland that a deal could realistically be completed for around €40million (£34m / $46m).

Such a fee would eclipse Sunderland’s transfer record which was set last summer when they paid £30million for Habib Diarra, but sources have confirmed the Black Cats are prepared to make that investment as they continue building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Negotiations between the clubs remain ongoing. Sunderland’s confidence has also been boosted by Sporting’s own transfer activity.

We understand the Sporting are closing in on the signing of Watford winger Nestory Irankunda as they prepare for life with increased competition in the wide areas.

They have agreed a deal worth around £17million for the Australia international, who joined Watford from Bayern Munich last summer.

The Bundesliga champions are due 40 per cent of that transfer fee, but more importantly for Sunderland, Irankunda’s arrival would further strengthen Sporting’s options in Catamo’s position.

Sunderland remain optimistic talks will continue to progress over the coming days, with all parties increasingly confident an agreement can be reached.