Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Sunderland’s rising star Jobe Bellingham, and TEAMtalk can reveal the youngster’s stance on a switch to the Bundesliga giants.

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, notching four goals and three assists in 43 league appearances for the Black Cats.

Sources confirm that Bellingham’s familial connection to Dortmund, through his brother Jude’s successful stint at the club, is a major factor in his decision, alongside the German side’s renowned track record of nurturing young talent into world-class players.

Bellingham views Dortmund as the ideal destination to accelerate his development, TEAMtalk understands.

The German club’s history of transforming prospects like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and his brother into global stars has resonated with the young midfielder, who is eager to follow in their footsteps.

Dortmund’s proactive approach, which I’ve been reporting for weeks, has now positioned them as frontrunners, with negotiations set to advance.

Sunderland have made efforts to retain efforts following their promotion, offering him a new contract to extend his deal at the Stadium of Light, but things aren’t currently going to plan.

Sunderland resigned to Jobe Bellingham exit

Sources indicate that there is a growing acceptance behind the scenes at Sunderland that Bellingham’s departure is imminent, likely within the coming weeks.

Dortmund’s persistence and detailed work behind the scenes have given them the edge over other interested parties, including Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle, who have also scouted the versatile midfielder.

Despite the interest from top Premier League sides, Bellingham is ready to take on a new challenge in Germany.

Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl is keen to finalize the deal before the summer transfer window intensifies, with the fee – which sources have confirmed stands will be around the €40m (£33.7m, $45.5m) mark – reflecting Bellingham’s potential and market value.

The move would mark another bold step in Dortmund’s strategy of investing in young, high-potential players capable of thriving in their high-pressing, dynamic system.

For Bellingham, the allure of Dortmund’s passionate fanbase, world-class facilities, and a clear pathway to first-team football is irresistible and he will hope to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

If Bellingham reaches his potential like his brother, Jude, the fee being invested into his services could prove to be a bargain.

Jobe Bellingham’s stats for Sunderland this season