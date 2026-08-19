Sunderland are intensifying their pursuit of Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo, with sources indicating the Premier League side could soon trigger the Mozambique international’s hefty release clause and shatter their transfer record to bring the star to Wearside in an eye-catching deal.

The 25-year-old right-sided attacker has emerged as the Black Cats’ clear priority in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Club officials under sporting director Florent Ghisolfi have already held detailed talks with Sporting, and recent progress on personal terms has strengthened the belief that a deal remains possible.

Sources believe Sunderland will activate Catamo’s €60 million (£51m, $69m) release clause and are actively preparing for that substantial offer. While the Portuguese champions have so far shown little inclination to sell below that figure, the prospect of a record fee for the player is understood to be appealing to those at Alvalade.

That deal would also obliterate the transfer record at the Stadium of Light, comfortably surpassing the €31.5m (£27m, $36.6m) spent last summer on prising Habib Diarra from Strasbourg.

Now, Sunderland, having been encouraged by the player’s stance, look set to ramp up their quest to land Catamo and with the player emerging as Regis Le Bris’ top target over rival interest in a Roma star, whom the Black Cats have very seriously looked at this summer…

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Catamo decides on Sunderland transfer

Catamo himself is said to be very keen on the move and eager to test himself in the Premier League.

The dynamic winger, who can operate as a traditional right-winger or attacker, has impressed with his direct running, goal contributions and work rate. Those close to the player state he views a switch to Wearside as an exciting next step in his career.

Sunderland also continue to monitor Matias Soulé at Roma as an alternative option on the right flank.

We revealed last month that the Wearsiders had held preliminary talks over the Argentine over a prospective move to Wearside.

However, Catamo remains firmly their number one target. The Italian club’s Argentine talent has featured on the Black Cats’ shortlist for some time, yet internal discussions have consistently ranked the Mozambican higher.

Le Bris is understood to rate Catamo highly for the intensity and progressive carrying he would bring to the Stadium of Light attack.

With Europa League football also on the agenda this season, the manager is seeking proven quality rather than pure potential. With a European adventure for the first time in 53 years, it’s a big season for Sunderland and quality in depth is key.

What is clear is that Sunderland are ready to push hard for their preferred target before the window closes, while Catamo’s enthusiasm for the project and the work Sunderland have already done continues to give the Wearsiders a significant edge over other Premier League admirers.