Sunderland are looking to slash their squad after spending big this summer, with Ian Poveda and Alan Browne among five players up for grabs, TEAMtalk understands.

The Black Cats’ signing spree means Regis Le Bris must cut back numbers with Poveda’s availability set to alert a number of Championship clubs.

Colombian winger Poveda opted for Wearside ahead of several sides last summer, but he can now leave after an injury-hit stay.

The 25-year-old made just six appearances for Sunderland last term, and now he looks set to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Browne, a seasoned campaigner in the second tier with Preston North End, is also expected to draw strong attention. Browne made 23 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last term, helping them win promotion.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has earned 37 caps for the Republic of Ireland, won’t be short of admirers with Sunderland looking overseas this summer to bolster, with Granit Xhaka among the new signings.

The new additions have pushed the likes of ex-Leeds star Poveda and midfielder Browne further down the pecking order, with Sunderland listening to offers as they circle their names to clubs…

FIVE Sunderland stars in frame to leave

Other fringe Sunderland players seeking a new home include Nectar Triantis, who is wanted by Hibernian on the back of his loan spell in Scotland, along with clubs in Europe.

Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi are also likely to depart this summer. TEAMtalk understands that powerful striker Abdullahi is interesting a number of League One clubs.

Sunderland boss Le Bris handed debuts to seven new recruits in Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win over West Ham with their quest for new signings showing no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi is now in their sights with the Colombian’s £24m release clause recently expiring with the Italian club.

Premier League new boys Sunderland have already shelled out in excess of £135m, excluding add-ons, this summer.

