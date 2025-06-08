Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham is set to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude, by joining German giants Borussia Dortmund for a ‘huge fee.’

The 19-year-old played a major role in helping Sunderland seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League via the play-offs, but Regis Le Bris has been unable to hold onto the youngster.

Bellingham notched four goals and three assists in 43 league appearances for The Black Cats and Dortmund believe he has the potential to play at the highest level.

Several clubs, including some from the Premier League, have shown interest in Bellingham, but Dortmund have won the race for his signature.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal, and the funds generated could give Sunderland a boost in the transfer market.

“Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! €33m fixed fee, €5m add-ons to Sunderland… and also 15% sell-on clause,” Romano posted on X.

“Record sale for #SAFC and huge fee after initial €20m bid rejected. Excellent addition for BVB. Another Bellingham in Dortmund!”

Bellingham reasons for Dortmund switch revealed

Sunderland will no doubt be disappointed to lose Bellingham, especially after returning to the Premier League, but the €38m (with add-ons) fee, which equates to around £32m, could allow them to bring in some much-needed reinforcements.

As TEAMtalk contributor Darren Witcoop exclusively revealed on June 3, Sunderland are considering moves for Wolves star Tommy Doyle and Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, as they prepare for life in the top flight.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher reported on June 3 that Bellingham is set to sign for Dortmund due to multiple factors.

We understand that Bellingham views Dortmund as the ideal destination to accelerate his development.

The German club’s history of transforming prospects like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and his brother into global stars has resonated with the young midfielder, per sources.

Dortmund’s proactive approach positioned them as frontrunners, despite Sunderland making efforts to retain him.

The Black Cats offered the England under-21s international a contract extension but Bellingham declined the advances and now he’s set for an exciting new chapter in Germany.

It’ll be interesting to see how Bellingham fares for Dortmund and whether he can live up to his brother’s legacy in the Bundesliga.

