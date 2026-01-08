£25m ex-Arsenal star rejects Sunderland to join Fenerbahce

Matteo Guendouzi has decided against a move back to England after agreeing terms with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, we can confirm.

The former Arsenal man was offered to a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks as he looks to seal a move away from Lazio.

As we revealed, Sunderland were very much in the mix, with Regis Le Bris confirming to the club’s hierarchy that he was ready to work with the midfielder again following time together at Lorient.

We understand that Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion also showed an interest in the 26-year-old.

Indeed, they were all willing to meet Lazio’s asking price of around £25million (€29m).

However, once Fener made their move, Guendouzi made it clear that he wanted to switch to Istanbul, and personal terms are now in place.

The two clubs are close to a deal, with Guendouzi due for a medical before the weekend.

