Sunderland want to kick start their Premier League return with a double swoop for Tommy Doyle and Wilfried Singo, TEAMtalk understands.

The Black Cats initially plan to strengthen their spine of their team, with Wolves midfielder Doyle earmarked as a potential arrival.

Doyle could replace Jobe Bellingham, with the young attacking midfielder appearing destined to follow his brother’s path in heading to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Sunderland had initially failed to prise 23-year-old Doyle away on loan in January but will look now at a permanent deal for Manchester City academy product.

Doyle, who is free to leave Wolves after falling out of favour under Victor Pereira, is up for grabs for as little as £3m.

That price tag also interests Championship clubs with Sheffield United, where he was previously on loan, among the suitors.

Doyle is a potential replacement for Leeds target Gustavo Hamer while fellow Blades teammate Ollie Arblaster is also fancied by Brighton.

Ambitious and big-spending Wrexham are also exploring a move for Doyle as they target proven Premier League performers.

Sunderland want speedy Ligue 1 star

TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland are in the box seat for Doyle, despite the competition, and Regis Le Bris has also identified Monaco defender Singo as a target.

The powerful and speedy 24-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or right-back, is up for grabs for £15m this summer.

Sunderland’s first signing will be Enzo Le Fee, with a £19.5m permanent deal for the on-loan Roma midfielder automatically triggered following their play-off triumph.

England’s Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was at Wembley to watch his boyhood club stun Sheffield United, continues to be linked with a return to Wearside.

And Sunderland chiefs also want to keep two of their players that played a huge role in helping Sunderland end their eight-year Premier League exile.

Tying down homegrown hero Dan Neil to fresh terms is at the top of their priority list with Everton big fans, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson revealed on March 27, while there is interest from abroad in the midfielder.

Highly-rated left-back Dennis Cirkin, just like Neil, is also heading into his final year of his contract and his attracting admirers.

