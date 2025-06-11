Sunderland’s 17-year-old midfield prodigy Chris Rigg has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with SEVEN Premier League clubs considering moves, along with two from Europe, TEAMtalk understands.

The Black Cats, however, have placed a hefty £35 million valuation on their homegrown star and are determined to retain him, especially after losing Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, sources have stated.

As a lifelong Sunderland fan, Rigg remains content at the Stadium of Light, but his exceptional performances in the EFL Championship have drawn attention from West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig.

Rigg, an attacking midfielder with maturity beyond his years, has been compared to Premier League legends for his vision, tenacity, and goal-scoring ability.

Sources confirm that West Ham, under Graham Potter, are considering a formal offer, while Manchester United have been monitoring him for their youth-driven rebuild.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Brighton see Rigg as a long-term investment, and Crystal Palace aim to pair him with other Championship talents, like Adam Wharton, who they have seen great success with.

Everton, now backed by The Friedkin Group, are particularly keen, with manager David Moyes a admirer of Rigg’s versatility. Across Europe, Leverkusen and Leipzig are monitoring the teenager, hoping to emulate Dortmund’s success with Bellingham.

Sunderland desperate to keep Chris Rigg

TEAMtalk understands that newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland have no intention of selling Rigg in the current window.

His contract, which runs until June 2027, strengthens their position, and the club is adamant that no offers below £35m will be entertained.

Sources state they are also keen to give him a new deal, even though he only signed his current one in 2024.

Rigg’s loyalty to his boyhood club is a key factor, with the midfielder expressing a desire to help Sunderland’s return to the English top-flight.

However, the allure of top-flight football and European competition could test his resolve if the Black Cats do receive any direct bids.

As the summer 2025 transfer window pauses, Sunderland face a delicate balancing act: nurturing their star while fending off a growing list of suitors.

For now, Rigg remains a cornerstone of their ambitions, but the interest from Europe’s elite underscores his potential to become an elite player.

Five Chris Rigg facts you may not know

➡️ Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goalscorer in senior competition back in August of 2023. Aged just 16 years and 51 days, Rigg netted in an EFL Cup clash with Crewe Alexandra.

➡️ The midfielder also went on to become Sunderland’s youngest ever league scorer less than one month later when bagging in a 5-0 victory over Southampton.

➡️ Born in Hebburn, South Tyneside, Rigg has represented England at every level from Under-15s through to Under-19s, captaining the Under-16s and earning promotion to the Under-18s while still only 16! His Under-21s breakthrough is expected to follow in due course…

➡️ With 72 appearances with Sunderland under his belt and seven goals, awards have been coming thick and fast for Rigg. Indeed, his Rigg’s back-heeled goal against Middlesbrough in September earned him the EFL Championship Goal of the Month award.

➡️ And in April, Rigg was crowned the EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season.

