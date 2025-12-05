Sunderland are preparing to open to talks with head coach Regis Le Bris as they look to keep him firmly out of the grasp of any interested clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Le Bris arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2024 after he left French side Lorient, penning an initial three-year deal that tied him to the North East club until 2027.

However, such has been the impact Sunderland have made under Le Bris that the club are ready to offer him a significant pay rise.

Le Bris not only guided Sunderland to promotion in his first season via the Championship play-offs, he now has the club challenging for the top six in the Premier League.

Sunderland spent a hefty sum in the summer, but their progress under Le Bris has been remarkable and they are no longer being talked about as relegation contenders.

However, our sources understand that Le Bris’ performance at Sunderland has meant that his name is being talked about by a number of other clubs around Europe.

We also understand that the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth – who know him well through their sister club Lorient – have him on their radar.

All three Premier League rivals could very well be looking for new head coaches come the end of the season, with their current incumbents all out-of-contract.

Sunderland, though, are not panicked and we understand that Le Bris himself is very happy in the North East and is delighted with the backing he has thus far received from the club and would be open to fresh terms if, and when, they are offered.

