Swansea join the race with Man Utd for the signature of Man City star

Swansea are interested in signing Man City youngster James McAtee on loan, per a report.

The Championship club are looking to bolster their attacking options. McAtee is the latest star to emerge from City’s academy and is highly regarded at the club. The 19-year-old playmaker has several clubs tracking his progress with LaLiga giants Barcelona also rumoured to be ready to make a move to bring him to Catalonia.

Man Utd are also hoping to sign the 19-year-old, who was part of the Red Devils academy as a youngster.

According to WalesOnline, the Swans are now the latest side to be tracking the wonderkid.

Despite having both Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe, who are both in fantastic goalscoring form, Russell Martin is hoping to secure a loan deal for McAtee.

Nicknamed the ‘Salford Silva’ for his creativity and flair much like former City star David, the attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals in 14 games for the academy this season. His most recent game saw him claim a hat-trick against Club Brugge in their UEFA Youth League game.

However, a loan move could be a tall task for Martin and Swansea. Boss, Pep Guardiola wants him to follow a similar path to Phil Foden. Instead of going out on loan, he stayed at the club and gained invaluable experience with the first-team.

Brighton were another Premier League side who showed interest in the summer but were rebuffed in their efforts for his signature.

He made his senior debut in the EFL Cup in September, coming on as a substitute in City’s 6-1 victory over Wycombe. Due to their ridiculous strength in depth, it could be a while before he makes his Premier League bow.

As McAtee’s contract expires in 2023, City still have time to cement him down to a new deal.

Russell Martin confirms changes against Bournemouth

Swansea boss Russell Martin has declared he’ll be making changes against league leaders Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Swans boss has named an unchanged line-up for their last two league games.

Winning four out of their last five games, they’ll be hoping to continue their fantastic form at the Vitality.

“It’s about balance,” said Martin.

“We have been able to give people some time off the pitch in the last few games, Joel (Piroe) and Oli (Ntcham) in particular.

“There will be a change or two, I’m sure of that. With the way we play with intensity and tempo, it’s not easy to keep playing at this level.

“There are guys who are making it really difficult to leave them out and it’s been quite a settled side for the last few games which has helped.

“It’s a balance of work and rest between the two games. Hopefully, we’ve got it right.”

A victory on Saturday could see the Welsh side catapult into the play-off places.

