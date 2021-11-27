“Nowhere near good enough” – Swansea boss fury at complacent squad

Swansea manager Russell Martin did not hold back in his post-match interview following Swansea’s 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Despite taking a very early lead, The Swans went into the half-time break a goal down. An early second-half equaliser from Ryan Manning got them on the right path, but Reading’s Danny Drinkwater had the last laugh as his side came out on top in a five-goal thriller. And Russel Martin admitted he was furious with how his side played, admitting their performance simply wasn’t good enough.

Speaking after the game, he said: “It’s nowhere near good enough. Some of the stuff on the ball was great but I think maybe we fell into the trap that it was going to be really easy.

“The lack of intensity out of possession has really hurt us.

“We’ve conceded three goals where we’ve let people back inside the pitch which doesn’t happen usually.

“That is seriously frustrating and I’ve told the players they should be hurt by that. It feels like we’ve beaten ourselves.”

The defeat leaves Swansea five points off the play-off positions, with Reading moving further off the relegation zone.

It was also the first time Swansea had lost at home since August – meaning Martin’s side had gone eight home games without defeat.

Swansea will now be looking ahead to their next fixture, where they must bounce back away from home to Middlesbrough.

Future star signs contract extension

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper has signed a new contract keeping him at Swansea until 2024.

The promising centre-back is a product of Swansea’s academy, having been with the club since the age of six.

The Wales Under-21 defender has also made seven appearances for the club this season.

The new deal also has an option to be extended for a further twelve months.

