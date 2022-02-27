Russell Martin issues warning ahead of Swansea summer overhaul

Russell Martin has challenged Swansea City players potentially facing a summer exit to change his mind ahead of the transfer window.

Martin was appointed as Swans boss at the start of the season, joining from League One outfit MK Dons. Expectations were high from his arrival, however Swansea have suffered a disappointing campaign so far. And Martin has seemingly already turned his attention to the summer, where he admitted major changes will take place at the club.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Martin was clear that he had already shortlisted potential new faces being brought into the club.

The former Scottish international also admitted the club had an idea of who would be exiting this summer. However, Martin called on his fringe players to fight for a spot at the club – or risk leaving at the end of the season.

He said: “With a transfer window six [away], or four months or whatever it is, players are always playing for their futures.

“Whether they’re trying to progress or try to salvage something, a contract at their club or trying to get a move.

“Everyone is trying to prove that all the time.

“In terms of here… .I’m really open to being surprised, but I think we know who we want and who’s going to be part of that.

“Maybe someone will surprise us from now until the end of the season.

“What you end up with is guys who are desperate to be a part of it and do it brilliantly. There will be guys desperate to do it that won’t quite get there, unfortunately. There will be some guys where it’ll be just too much to do.”

Martin praises ‘brave’ defender

Meanwhile, one player Martin will certainly be keen to keep hold of is defender Ben Cabango.

The Wales international has been on the receiving end of some high praise from his boss over recent performances.

And Martin has admitted that the 21-year-old is quickly becoming one of the best players at the club.

He said: “He’s playing a different role, the intensity he’s playing at and the courage he’s showing on the ball, from where he was to where he is now is incredible.

“The way he’s defended, the way he gets himself ready to defend. I just think he’s so consistent and so brave. I think even now some people don’t appreciate some of the things he’s done with the ball.

“He’s come through here and he’s an incredible, incredible character. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I’m just really proud of him and what he’s been producing.

“At Stoke, he was probably our best player. He didn’t deserve to be on the losing team by that much. The same as Saturday, where he was one of our best players again.”

READ MORE: Russell Martin praises Man City loanee Finley Burns on Swansea debut