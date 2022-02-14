Russell Martin praises Man City loanee Finley Burns on Swansea debut

Russell Martin was impressed with Manchester City loanee Finley Burns as he made his Swansea debut in their 3-1 victory over Bristol City.

Andreas Weimann grabbed the first goal of the game as he put Bristol City ahead just before the break. However, the hosts struck back with three second-half goals from Michael Obafemi, Cyrus Christie and Joel Piroe. The win moved Swansea ahead of their opponents in the table, as the two teams now sit 16th and 17th inside the Championship.

Burns featured for the first time with Swansea, and remained solid at the back during his time on the pitch. The 18-year-old’s performance didn’t go unnoticed, as Martin singled the youngster out for praise in his post-match interview.

Martin told the club media: “I thought he was great. I thought he showed what is going to come.

“I was really pleased with Fin. He has come in and really impressed everyone and I think for a debut in this league, his mentality, his quality, his willingness to defend and compete was pleasing.

“We have got a really exciting prospect on our hands and now it is up to us to develop him and make sure he understands every detail.

“We are really, really happy with him and hopefully today will give him a springboard to really kick on from.”

Burns was replaced by former Man City player Joel Latibeaudiere in the 75th minute with the score still level. However, Martin insisted the change was nothing to do with how he was playing.

“The change wasn’t anything to do with his performance,” He added.

“It was about him fatiguing in his first Championship game with the adrenaline and the energy.”

Russell Martin proud of half-time response

The English coach also highlighted his team’s response to going a goal down in a tight game.

Swansea entered the half-time break behind on the scoreline, however responded quickly with a 54th minute equaliser.

Martin was impressed with the swift response, and felt in reflected well on his squad’s attitude.

He said: “It was a tough position to be in. We spoke about it AT half-time, trying to be the team we want to be and show real courage.

“They did that in the second half. I’m extremely proud of them. It’s been a tough week, personally and professionally.

“We have an unwavering belief and trust in what we want to do. We understand where we’re at in the transition.”

