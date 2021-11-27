A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle, according to reports.

Doyle, 20, is currently on loan at Hamburg in the German second division. However, the midfielder has struggled for games at his new club, managing just 73 minutes of league action this season. Now, Swansea City, Barnsley and Blackpool are among those that have been in contact over the player’s availability, reports Football League World.

Doyle has been with the Manchester club since the age of eight, and is said to be highly-rated among staff.

Having been sent to Germany to further his development, Doyle is likely to be disappointed with the lack of first-team action this campaign.

Despite his lack of playing time, the youngster has managed to make an impact at the club as he grabbed the winner against SC Paderborn back in October.

Doyle has featured seven times for City’s first-team, and had 14 goal contributions in 18 games for their Under-23 side last season.

The box-to-box midfielder also has experience on the international stage, having represented England at Under-19, Under-20, and Under-21 level.

Now, it is believed the three Championship clubs have offered to provide Doyle with more game time in England.

Man City are said to be concerned with the lack of action their talented prospect is receiving in Germany.

That being said, there is serious potential Doyle could be re-called early so that he can join the Championship this January window.

However, there is plenty of competition for the youngster, with clubs in France, Spain and Holland also interested in Doyle.

Manager praises ‘incredible’ summer recruit

Meanwhile, Swansea boss Russel Martin has said he is pleased with the impact Joel Piroe is having on his squad.

Piroe joined from PSV in the summer, and is already in double figures for goals scored this season.

Speaking to the club’s media, Martin admitted he didn’t know what to expect from the forward when he first arrived.

He said: “I did not have any expectations of anyone when we came in. We had not had a chance to see anyone over pre-season.

“Piroe has gone above and beyond in terms of how I thought he would impact the team.

“He has been incredible and that is on him. He is such a brilliant guy, a brilliant character and he just wants to learn.”

