£100m double Tottenham exit accelerates as Saudis make new push and Euro titan hunts pivotal star

Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Richarlison could both be on the move

While Ange Postecoglou appears to be building something very exciting at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison and one of his top-class team-mates have been backed to leave the club this summer.

Richarlison became one of the most expensive players in Tottenham’s history when they paid Everton an initial £50million – plus an extra £10m in potential add-ons – to sign him in July 2022. The Brazilian attacker struggled during his first season in North London, as he had to play second fiddle to Harry Kane and was forced to play out wide for large periods.

But Kane leaving for Bayern Munich last summer has seen Postecoglou rely on Son Heung-min or Richarlison up front this term. The latter went on a fantastic scoring run between December 10 and February 3, finding the back of the net nine times in eight Premier League matches.

Richarlison has been named as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs on several occasions. In the build up to the January transfer window, Saudi sides were tipped to launch big-money moves for him, though such offers never materialised.

Instead, Saudi Pro League officials are eyeing a blockbuster summer as they are hopeful of landing Richarlison, Liverpool star Mo Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

As per the latest from The Telegraph, the Saudis view Richarlison as a potential ‘marquee signing’ as he is 26 and heading into his prime years, rather than being towards the end of his career.

As such, they are ready to make a fresh approach to try and convince the player on a switch to the Middle East.

Interestingly, the report names Al-Ittihad as the team most likely to bid for Richarlison. Al-Ittihad already have Ballon d’Or-winning striker Karim Benzema in their squad, though he is keen to return to Europe. Richarlison could therefore become the Frenchman’s replacement up front.

Richarlison and Cristian Romero both wanted

As Postecoglou is a big fan of the former Everton talisman, it will take a huge bid to prise him away from Tottenham.

Richarlison is not the only big-name Spurs star to be linked with an exit. Bombshell reports from Spain have revealed that defender Cristian Romero is a target for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants need to future-proof their defence, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez all over the age of 30. They view Spurs’ Romero as an ‘elite’ centre-back who could form a brilliant defensive partnership with Eder Militao.

Spurs spent £42.5m when signing Romero in August 2022, following a successful season-long loan spell.

Madrid could submit a huge offer for the Argentine, though Spurs will do all they can to keep him. Romero, alongside fellow centre-half Micky van de Ven, has been excellent this campaign and is crucial to the way Postecoglou likes to play.

