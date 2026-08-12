£128m triple Tottenham exit advancing with two deals agreed and Barcelona move ON

Tottenham could wave goodbye to three high profile defenders in the coming days and weeks, with the biggest deal involving Barcelona, according to reports.

Spurs wrapped up three bumper deals nice and early this summer, spending a combined £237m on Jan Paul van Becke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Further big-money arrivals are planned, with Tottenham aiming to sign £60m-rated Savinho from Manchester City, as well as a left winger or striker.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo – valued at £70m – remains a target and the Reds would be open to selling if they can get a deal for Bradley Barcola over the line.

Perhaps inevitably given the vast sums Tottenham are spending, exits for major-name players are now ramping up.

Barcelona make contact for Pedro Porro

Firstly, Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, has brought news of LaLiga champions Barcelona making a play for Pedro Porro, who is reportedly valued at €80m / £68m.

“Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage,” Romero revealed (as cited by Goal).

“He is one of the highest paid players at Tottenham, he renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that Jules Kounde leaves.

“Kounde has many offers from the Premier League, so far the player hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave but it’s a case that’s half open, so anything can happen.”

Kounde is on Arsenal’s radar as The Gunners seek defensive cover amid William Saliba’s back injury and Jurrien Timber’s ongoing groin issue.

Djed Spence heading to Inter Milan

Another full-back could go, with Djed Spence already agreeing personal terms with Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on Tuesday that a club-to-club agreement is now on the cusp of being agreed.

And per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the final fee is projected to be in excess of €30m / £26m.

Romano wrote on X: “Inter sent opening official bid for Djed Spence to Tottenham as expected, talks ongoing between clubs at fee over €30m.

“Spence said yes to Inter contract conditions and now club hopeful to reach club to club agreement.”

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Cristian Romero expected to join Atletico Madrid

Finally, Cristian Romero is expected to move to the Spanish capital by way of Atletico Madrid.

Like Spence has with Inter, Romero has approved a move to Atleti and attention is now on finalising the transfer fee and deal structure.

Again taking to X, Romano explained: ‘Cuti Romero and Atlético Madrid, deal close as new bid will be sent soon to Tottenham.

‘Romero gave his green light to Atléti; talks enter final stages. Spurs never considered to sell the player to Arsenal.’

A separate report from The Mirror claims Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have now agreed on a €40m / £34m switch.

If Spurs were to sell all three of Porro, Spence and Romero, they’d stand to bank around €150m / £128m.

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