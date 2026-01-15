Middlesbrough are determined not to be pressured into selling Hayden Hackney during this month’s transfer window, amid interest from Tottenham, while Michael Carrick is keen on a reunion at Manchester United.

Boro allowed star forward Emmanuel Latte Lath to leave in a big-money move last winter, and it was a decision that club sources admit impacted them.

There is a strong resolve internally to retain key assets this time around, with the club fighting for promotion.

Boro, under manager Kim Hellberg, are enjoying an excellent season and currently sit second in the Championship table. There is, of course, a long way to go, though.

Hackney, 23, is undoubtedly one of Boro’s best players and his assured performances in midfield are a big reason for the club’s success. He has notched three goals and six assists in 26 league appearances this term.

Sources confirm Hackney has attracted significant Premier League interest. Tottenham and United are high-profile suitors monitoring his situation, while Fulham and Everton have also been linked.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported Everton’s interest in Hackney on December 16. However, while they are admirers of the player, we understand their priorities for this month are to sign a new striker, right-back and left-back.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd, Tottenham in the mix for Boro star

Tottenham, in particular, remain active in the transfer market this month and are expected to continue exploring options to strengthen their squad before the window closes.

Thomas Frank’s side have already added to their midfield by signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, but Hackney remains on their radar.

Interestingly, my colleague Bailey has reported how United’s boss for the rest of this season, Carrick, continues to be a huge admirer of Hackney – having worked closely with the midfielder.

It is no secret that the Red Devils want to add to their midfield, especially with Carrick expected to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation moving forward.

Boro have a £30million valuation on Hackney and know he has been heavily scouted across this season. Should any club pay the £30million price tag, it would be the biggest sale in Boro’s history, surpassing the £18.4million Atalanta United paid for Lath.

But they are reluctant to sell and do not believe any one will meet his valuation in this window.

Beyond this season there is, however, an acceptance they would have to sell in the summer if they do not win promotion.

Latest Tottenham news: Exciting striker eyed, big Adam Wharton update

Meanwhile, we have reported previously how Tottenham are big admirers of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, and now journalist Alasdair Gold has dropped an update on the situation.

Gold states that Aghehowa, who has scored 19 goals in 26 matches this season, remains ‘high on the list’ for Spurs’ recruitment duo Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici.

In other news, we understand that Spurs have identified Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as a ‘dream’ target – evidence that Frank is open to adding another midfielder after Gallagher

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.