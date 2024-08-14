330-game Tottenham star to leave for free, as Leicester ‘lead race’ for £18m team-mate

Ben Davies has decided to run down his Tottenham Hotspur contract and leave the club on a free transfer next summer, while Leicester City are in pole position to sign one of his team-mates, according to reports.

Davies has been a loyal servant to Tottenham, having originally joined the club from Swansea City back in July 2014. Since then, the versatile defender – who can play either as a left-back or centre-half – has made 330 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with nine goals and 23 assists.

However, Davies’ game time has started to decrease in recent seasons, as Tottenham continue to revamp and improve their backline.

Last season, the 31-year-old played in 19 games, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League. At left-back, Davies is behind Destiny Udogie in the pecking order, while Ange Postecoglou would also rather play Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in central defence.

DON’T MISS: Seven sensational Tottenham teenagers who could end up saving Levy millions in the market

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now provided an update on Davies’ situation. He states that the experienced star will stay at Spurs this summer, despite being linked with an exit.

Davies will continue to provide the likes of Udogie and Van De Ven with backup before leaving North London when his contract expires in June 2025.

While the Welshman is not an integral player for Spurs, Postecoglou is happy to have him in the squad due to his versatility and the fact he can give advice to the younger players.

Spurs chiefs had been expected to offload Davies to save on his wages and bring in some extra money, but it seems that will no longer be happening.

Tottenham transfer news: Davies, Skipp both eye exits

Meanwhile, Football Insider report that Leicester ‘lead the race’ for Davies’ team-mate Oliver Skipp, who will be allowed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if a suitable offer comes in.

Skipp has been linked with promoted clubs Leicester, Ipswich Town and Southampton in recent weeks. Ipswich remain determined to add the defensive midfielder to their squad, but they are at serious risk of missing out on him to Leicester.

The Foxes have the money to offer Skipp a bigger contract than Ipswich, while it could also be argued that Steve Cooper’s side have a better chance of staying in the top flight, thanks to their superior experience in the division.

Signing the former England U21 international would help Leicester move on from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Chelsea earlier this summer.

Skipp would not be the first Spurs midfielder to join Leicester in recent times, as Harry Winks made that exact move last summer.

Skipp, 23, has previously been valued at around £18million, though it remains to be seen how much Spurs want before selling him to either Leicester or Ipswich.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window