Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to become one of the first major departures from West Ham following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, with TEAMtalk understanding that Tottenham and Everton are among the clubs keeping close tabs on his situation.

The 28-year-old only arrived at the London Stadium last year, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that West Ham are now prepared to listen to offers as they begin a significant squad rebuild ahead of life back in the Championship.

Wan-Bissaka still has five years remaining on his current contract, but like many players within the squad, his wages are due to reduce substantially following relegation.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham’s hierarchy are nevertheless keen to move some of the club’s larger contracts off the wage bill and Wan-Bissaka is viewed internally as one of the most realistic high-profile exits due to the level of interest emerging in his situation.

Sources indicate the Hammers would likely accept a fee in the region of £10million, largely because any buying club would also be taking on a sizeable salary package.

That valuation is already being viewed by several Premier League sides as a potentially excellent market opportunity given Wan-Bissaka’s reputation and experience at the highest level.

Despite occasional criticism over his attacking output earlier in his career, the former Crystal Palace and Manchester United defender remains widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s elite one-versus-one defensive full-backs.

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Tottenham, Everton among Wan-Bissaka suitors

TEAMtalk can confirm former West Ham manager David Moyes is among the admirers of Wan Bissaka.

Everton boss Moyes remains a huge fan of Wan-Bissaka’s qualities and would be interested in bringing him into his next project should the opportunity become realistic.

As we have consistently reported, Everton are prioritising the addition of a new right-back, and the chance to snap Wan-Bissaka up for £10million could prove too tempting to ignore.

However, competition for the defender is intensifying rapidly.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham, Newcastle United, Fulham and Sunderland have all expressed interest in the DR Congo international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham are believed to appreciate Wan-Bissaka’s defensive reliability and versatility, while Newcastle continue exploring options capable of strengthening depth across their backline ahead of another demanding season.

Fulham are also attentive to the situation as they assess experienced Premier League-proven additions this summer, while Sunderland’s interest reflects the club’s ambition following their successful return to the top flight.

Wan-Bissaka’s profile has also risen internationally after helping establish himself within DR Congo’s national setup and TEAMtalk understands he is expected to travel to the upcoming World Cup finals with the Leopards.

That international exposure is only expected to further increase attention surrounding his future over the coming weeks.

For now, West Ham are preparing for major change both on and off the pitch following relegation and Wan-Bissaka appears increasingly likely to be one of the first senior names to move on.

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