Tottenham ‘absolutely need’ one signing, as Postecoglou urged to switch focus to Championship raid

Tottenham Hotspur cannot just concentrate on the signings of a new defender and striker in January, as one of their former players has recommended a new goalkeeper be brought in too.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has seen his squad decimated by injuries to important players such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison. Before the season began, it was clear that Tottenham’s lack of real squad depth would cause them problems in the hunt for a top-four spot, and that is now proving to be true.

Postecoglou is having to use players he does not fully trust, such as centre-back Eric Dier and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He has also been urged to use outcast Bryan Gil as a possible ‘creative spark’ while Maddison recovers from his ankle problem.

In response to the injury crisis, Spurs are stepping up their pursuit of several players, including Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

But former Spurs full-back Alan Hutton thinks a backup for first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario is also needed this winter.

While Vicario has performed well since his arrival from Empoli over the summer, Hugo Lloris could soon have his contract terminated and Fraser Forster is in the twilight years of his career at 35. Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are also in the squad, but they are inexperienced at the top level.

As such, Hutton has endorsed Spurs moving for Southampton shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu to provide cover and competition for Vicario.

“You absolutely need to sign someone now to challenge Vicario,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

Second Tottenham keeper signing ‘would be good’

“But you see the problems that have happened at Arsenal with people constantly talking about [Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya].

“The pressure is on them to not make mistakes, otherwise they’re out!

“It’ll be an interesting one. I think Vicario is the number one as he’s done really well since he’s come in.

“He’s made some big saves in big moments and he’s really grown within the team.

“Bazunu would be good if he does come in, but he won’t be number one. Is he there to push Vicario? Probably.”

Spurs spent just over £17million when signing Vicario in the summer, and the move has proven to be a great one. He was key to Spurs racing to the top of the table earlier in the season, though they have since slipped down to fifth spot.

The 27-year-old has formed a solid partnership with usual centre-backs Cristian Romero and Van De Ven, and he will be very happy once the latter returns from injury.

On Sunday, it emerged that Spurs are keeping tabs on Bazunu’s performances in the Championship ahead of a future move. The Republic of Ireland international has played in every single one of Southampton’s 18 Championship games this term, though he has managed just three clean sheets in that time.

Spurs being successful in their hunt to sign Bazunu will depend on whether Manchester City begin talks for him first. City sold the 21-year-old to Southampton in July 2022 and included a buy-back option in the deal.

