Tottenham have a rival in their interest in a Manchester City star

Tottenham are being threatened by a European giant for the signing of a Manchester City man which they have been looking at making for a year.

Spurs have spent nearly £230million this summer, sorting their defence and midfield. Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed the attack is next.

He said: “Yes, the target now is to complete the attacking positions. We want the first level, because we have already important players.

“But to start a new project we need another couple of important players.”

Man City man Savinho has long been a target, having been ready to join Tottenham in January before Pep Guardiola vetoed the move.

He remains a top target for Spurs and TEAMtalk is aware that they are closing in on an agreement for the £60million-rated forward.

However, per The Sun, AC Milan have entered the race, and are planning a loan offer featuring a mandatory buyout clause worth €50-55million (£43-47m).

The report does suggest that Tottenham are front of the queue for Savinho, but the only explanation for why that is is that he’s their top target.

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Tottenham in advanced Savinho talks

TEAMtalk sources have stated negotiations have accelerated for the City man of late, with talks progressing well.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi is a large reason for the push, feeling Savinho can add a lot to the side.

Insider Fabrizio Romano has also suggested Tottenham are getting closer to a deal.

He said: “Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want. They remain in conversation for Savinho. Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on. And then we will see because they want to add one more.

“For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, ‘OK, the player can leave,’ probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

Spurs will hope they can get a deal done soon, as interest from Milan has seen the realisation of some fears, different to the ones felt by insider John Wenham.

He said of late: “I can only see it happening because it’s been talked about so much for so long going back to last summer.

“I’m slightly concerned that nobody else is seemingly interested in him. It’s just been made clear from the outset that it’s Tottenham, Tottenham, Tottenham.”

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