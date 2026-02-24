Igor Tudor not the right fit for Tottenham, according to one pundit

Premier League legend Paul Scholes has questioned Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to appoint former Juventus boss Igor Tudor as their interim manager, naming a former Premier League boss as the perfect man who would have steered them to safety.

Spurs turned to the Croatian after ending Thomas Frank’s troubled reign earlier this month, with the club spiralling towards the relegation spots after failing to win a Premier League game this year.

That trend continued on Sunday as Tottenham were hammered 4-1 at home in the north London derby, with Tudor failing to get any sort of new manager lift from an injury-ravaged and confidence-stricken squad.

The 47-year-old had only four training sessions to implement his tactics, and it showed as Spurs were ripped to pieces by title-chasing Arsenal, with Eberechi Eze haunting the club that came so close to signing him once again.

Tottenham head to Fulham this weekend in search of that elusive first three points of 2026, but Scholes thinks they got their interim boss appointment completely wrong.

“It looked terrible [against Arsenal],” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

According to Scholes, Spurs should have turned to the vastly experienced Sam Allardyce, whose name was ‘written all over’ the job after Frank was shown the door.

“The choice of manager that they brought in, I know it’s an interim, but he just doesn’t know the Premier League,” he explained.

“I was walking in here [to the podcast studio] and Sam Allardyce is there and you’re thinking that’s just got him written all over it.

“The first thing he probably does at a club, when he goes into a team: stop us getting beat so easily, stop us conceding chances.”

As for Allardyce’s firefighting credentials, Scholes added: “He probably wouldn’t care about the rest of it, about scoring goals, because there’s enough quality in that Tottenham team, at some point, to get you a goal, whether it’s a set-piece or something, but make them solid to beat.

“I saw a stat after about 40 minutes that Tottenham had touched the ball once in Arsenal’s box.

“Arsenal had like 24 touches! It’s incredible and you’re away from home as well, it’s incredible.”

Tudor could take Tottenham down

Scholes also fears that Tudor’s complete lack of Premier League experience could prove to be fatal, as the club faces 11 games to save their season.

He added: “I know the lad’s done it twice at big clubs, at Juventus and Lazio. He’s done the same thing, gone as interim and done really well.

“But coming to the Premier League, it’s different.

“He was intimating that there weren’t fit enough in his interview [after the losing to Arsenal].

“Did you see what happened two weeks ago when they sacked Thomas Frank? They gave the players five days off. Five days off!

“They’re in big trouble, aren’t they?”

After Fulham, Tottenham face a huge home game against Crystal Palace before heading to Liverpool, with four wins likely needed before the end of the season to avoid complete disaster.

