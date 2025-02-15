Tottenham are interested in signing Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming the north London club’s plan regarding the midfielder and Archie Gray as Crystal Palace’s stance on a potential exit for the dynamic star comes to light.

Wharton has been playing in the Premier League for just over a year, but the midfielder has already been hugely impressive with his performances for Palace, who paid an initial transfer fee of £18million for him to Blackburn Rovers in the 2024 January transfer window.

The midfielder made an immediate impact at Palace last season and established himself in the starting line-up, but his development at the London club has been stunted this campaign due to a groin problem that forced him to undergo surgery.

Wharton has only just returned to action, but his reputation is so strong that TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United are planning to assess him during the second half of the season with a view to a summer move.

Football Insider has reported that Tottenham are also interested in a deal for Wharton in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham reportedly view the midfielder as a player with huge potential who could become a real top-class footballer in the coming years.

The north London club’s plan is to pair Wharton with Gray in the middle of the park.

Gray has been deployed mainly at centre-back this season due to Tottenham having injury problems defensively, but the 18-year-old is a midfielder by trade who starred at right-back for Leeds United last season.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Crystal Palace’s stance on Adam Wharton exit

While Tottenham are dreaming of a very potent pairing between Wharton and Gray in midfield, the north London club could struggle to make that a reality in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider has reported that Palace have no intention whatsoever of selling Wharton in the summer transfer window.

With the 21-year-old midfielder being under contract at the London club until 2029, Palace are in a strong position to fend off any offers.

With the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Newcastle also keen on the England international midfielder, it is going to be hard for Spurs to pull off a deal for Wharton.

Latest Tottenham news: Van de Ven exit, Walker-Peters interest

Tottenham are reportedly in danger of losing one of their best players to Liverpool.

There is speculation that Liverpool are keen on signing Micky van de Ven from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for a new centre-back and believe that Van de Ven would be a great signing for Arne Slot’s side.

Tottenham are looking into a potential deal for Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window.

Walker-Peters is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season, and there are no signs that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Southampton are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and look set to get relegated.

There are reports that Tottenham are planning to bring Walker-Peters back to the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old full-back started his professional club football career at Tottenham before leaving the north London outfit in 2020.

Tottenham are interested in a potential deal for Leroy Sane in the summer transfer window.

Sane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and the German giants have now all but given up on trying to convince the former Manchester City star to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Spurs are reported to be “serious contenders” to get a deal done for the winger and bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a free agent.

POLL: How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?