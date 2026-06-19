Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Adam Wharton and TEAMtalk understands they are prepared to make a serious push for the Crystal Palace midfielder, as concerns grow over luring top target Sandro Tonali to north London.

Wharton has been one of the most talked-about midfielders in the Premier League over the past 12 months and, while Crystal Palace insist they have yet to receive any formal approach from a rival club, interest in the England international continues to intensify.

Liverpool remain among the player’s strongest admirers and have held talks with Wharton’s camp in recent weeks as they assess options to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s midfield. Manchester United have also maintained a long-standing appreciation of the former Blackburn Rovers star and continue to monitor his situation closely.

However, our sources can reveal that Tottenham have now firmly thrown their hat into the ring.

Sources indicate Spurs are actively exploring a number of midfield additions following the departure of Yves Bissouma, with De Zerbi and the club’s recruitment team prepared to make significant changes in the centre of the park.

Indeed, Tottenham are open to bringing in as many as three new midfielders before the close of the window.

One player already in discussions is Joao Palhinha.

Spurs retain an option to turn the Portugal international’s loan move into a permanent deal, although sources indicate Palhinha is also in talks with Sporting CP and other clubs over a possible return to Portugal. His situation remains unresolved and Tottenham are assessing whether to proceed.

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Tonali, Fernandes remain on Tottenham radar

Other names discussed internally are Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, both players admired by the north London club.

TEAMtalk understands enquiries have been made regarding both midfielders, although Spurs recognise that deals for either player would be difficult to conclude at this stage.

Newcastle remain determined to retain Tonali and have placed a valuation north of £100million on the Italy international, while Fernandes is very much in Manchester United’s sights, although Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also watching closely.

As a result, Wharton is increasingly emerging as one of Tottenham’s most realistic high-profile targets.

Sources have told us that De Zerbi is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old and believes his technical quality, composure in possession and ability to dictate play would make him an ideal fit for the style of football he wants to implement at Spurs.

Internally, there is confidence that a move for Wharton represents a deal the club has a genuine chance of completing, provided Palace are willing to engage.

That, however, remains the major question.

Crystal Palace have consistently maintained that they are under no pressure to sell and have not yet entered discussions with any interested club.

The Eagles are aware that Wharton’s stock continues to rise and are expected to demand a substantial fee should they eventually consider offers.

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Anderson value sends prices soaring

The valuation issue is becoming a growing concern across the Premier League.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, a deal which could break the British transfer record, has sent shockwaves through the market and is influencing the valuations of elite English talent across the board.

Wharton is among those whose price has inevitably been affected.

Liverpool have already expressed concerns internally about escalating domestic transfer fees, while Manchester United have also become increasingly cautious when assessing big-money midfield moves.

Tottenham are fully aware of the challenge ahead.

But with De Zerbi determined to upgrade his midfield options and Wharton viewed as one of the most complete young midfielders in English football, we understand Spurs are ready to test Palace’s resolve in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, sources can confirm that Tottenham are also firmly in the mix to sign a talented Belgian midfielder who is also on the radar of Manchester United.