Deck clearing for Adama Traore arrival with Tottenham winger exit lined up

A Tottenham attacker is being lined up for a January loan exit in a move that could be another indicator a deal for Adama Traore is close, per a report.

Tottenham are hot on the trail of Wolves winger Adama Traore. The 25-year-old was the subject of a failed £15m bid, though Football Insider have since suggested Spurs have upped the stakes and matched Wolves’ £20m valuation.

Other outlets have been more cautious in their reporting, though the Guardian’s latest update revealed there is a growing confidence a deal will be made this month.

Antonio Conte reportedly wishes to transform Traore into a deadly right-wing-back. Whether that would be an immediate change or gradual, only time will tell.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard’s arrival would add another quality option Conte could call upon in his forward line, and one player who could be sacrificed as a result is Bryan Gil.

The 20-year-old signed from Sevilla in the summer for an initial fee of around £21.6m. His influence thus far has mainly been restricted to cup competitions. And with Traore’s move edging ever closer, Gil’s chances of regular minutes would decrease further.

Gil and Tottenham content, but loan makes sense

As such, French outlet L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) reveal Gil is now a loan target for Nice.

The Ligue 1 side are aiming to bolster their firepower this month and have identified Gil as one of two men that fit the bill. A loan move is to their liking and would appear to also make sense from Tottenham’s perspective.

Gil is not in Conte’s immediate plans at present, though is clearly a bright talent nevertheless. A report in December suggested both Gil and Spurs have no regrets over his signing last summer, despite his limited impact thus far.

Regular action in Ligue 1 could therefore ensure his development isn’t halted.

The second target on Nice’s list if Anderlecht’s Francis Amuzu.

Bruno Lage reveals Traore transfer plan

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Bruno Lage stated he will mirror what Tottenham did when explaining how he’ll manage the potential sale of Adama Traore.

Lage said (via the PA): “We have a top player with us, a lovely guy. Sometimes it’s about business. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It’s not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.”

Lage then said Traore remained unaffected by the transfer speculation. He also played down the suggestion that all parties would want his future resolving as soon as possible.

Lage added: “It depends what’s best for each, the player and the club.

“I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I’m happy with him. He continues to be the same player.

“He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I’m happy with him, it’s the only thing I can say. He’s focused, he’s ready.”

