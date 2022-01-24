Tottenham will ramp up their efforts to sign Adama Traore today and are confident of securing a deal, though an intriguing option in a second move has been dismissed, per a trusted source.

Spurs have already had an offer worth £15m for the Wolves winger rejected. However, that was never likely to be the end of the story with Wolves reportedly holding out for just £5m more.

Antonio Conte reportedly wishes to convert the 25-year-old into a deadly right-wing-back. Emerson Royal has floundered thus far, while Matt Doherty’s impact since arriving in 2020 has been minimal.

Bruno Lage suggested his side would hold out for a deal that suits them. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham will ramp up their pursuit today (Monday).

Romano tweeted Spurs will ‘push’ the move forward today. Talks will re-commence with the ‘final details’ to be discussed. Whether Tottenham have had a raised bid accepted, or whether the transfer fee is on the agenda for today’s talks isn’t stated.

Nonetheless, Tottenham are deemed ‘confident’ of completing a deal to sign Traore before the window closes.

Option in Ndombele transfer dismissed

The next few days could be busy ones in north London amid ongoing speculation Tanguy Ndombele could leave.

The Frenchman – who cost a club record £55.45m – is being lined up by PSG in either a loan or swap capacity.

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici was stated to he gunning hard to secure the best terms possible with the Parisians last week.

A potential swap had been touted, though PSG were struggling to convince any of their midfielders to move the other way. Leandro Paredes in particular had been mentioned, though the Argentine refused the move. Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also in the mix, with Jordan Veretout mentioned as a potential swap candidate.

One intriguing option that had been touted from PSG’s perspective was that of Georginio Wijnaldum. The ex-Liverpool midfielder is labouring in Paris and has been mooted to be open to a Premier League return.

The Dutchman is a proven performer on these shores and could add steel and experience to Conte’s midfield.

However, Romano concluded that there have been no talks to include Wijnaldum as a makeweight ‘as of now’.

Conte a difference-maker, but Spurs not favoured for fourth

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp claimed Antonio Conte has already made a “huge difference” at Tottenham, though picked a different team as favourites to snatch fourth spot.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio on Sunday, Redknapp hailed Spurs for bringing serial winner Antonio Conte on board, claiming the Italian has already made a “huge difference”.

Redknapp reckons Tottenham’s future is bright if Conte is backed. However, he thinks Man Utd will have too much in the race for fourth this season.

“Man United are favourites to get fourth for me,” said Redknapp (via the Express). But they’ve (Spurs) given themselves a great chance and getting the manager in when they did has made a huge difference.

“I said it a few weeks ago and I’ll say it again. If you give him the funds and get him the right players there’s no reason why he can’t achieve so much at Tottenham.

It’s all there but they need one or two to thicken the squad up and make them better.”

