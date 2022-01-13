Tottenham have received another warning over their reported plan to sign Adama Traore and turn him into a right wing-back under Antonio Conte.

Spurs have struggled to fill their right-back berth following Kyle Walker’s 2017 exit to Manchester City. They subsequently signed Serge Aurier, but he had his contract terminated in the summer.

While he was at the club, the Frenchman fought England international Kieran Trippier for minutes. This summer, former Tottenham boss signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona to replace Aurier.

But despite playing most of Spurs’ Premier League games this term, Emerson has not fully convinced. In fact, one report has claimed that Barcelona still cannot believe Tottenham paid £25.8million for the Brazilian.

Conte is now at the Spurs helm and he has implemented his wing-back system. But The Times claimed recently that he does not feel convinced by Emerson in the role – especially going forwards.

As such, The Telegraph revealed a ‘no-holds-barred’ meeting between Conte, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and director of football Fabio Paratici.

They agreed to go after a new right wing-back, with Wolves star Traore the top target. Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay Wolves’ £20million release clause.

Former Leeds man Noel Whelan raised his concerns over Conte’s plan to turn Traore – who has been known for his explosive attacking play – into a wing-back with a bigger focus on defending.

Tottenham, Traore transfer concern

Danny Mills has added to those concerns, telling Football Insider: “I’ve not seen enough that makes you think he will be reliable in that position,

“Last season his numbers were poor. Go back two or three seasons it was all about his end product not being good enough and it probably wasn’t.

“The season after that he changed that, his end product was much better. Last season it dipped off massively and it didn’t happen for him.

“He’s on the bench a lot of the time. There’s a reason you are on the bench, that’s what you have to look at. Why’s he on the bench week in, week out? If he’s not quite good enough to get in the Wolves team…”

Traore has often played a bit-part role in Bruno Lage’s team this season and has yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

Mills warns Tottenham over deal

Mills added: “Yes, he’s got potential but he needs to find that consistency before he gets in that Tottenham side.

“Could you rely on him defensively? I’m not convinced you could in that wing-back position.”

Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey is another right-back who has had links with a move to Spurs.

Elsewhere at Tottenham, doubt is reportedly emerging over the futures of two midfielders.