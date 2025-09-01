Tottenham have been given positive signs that Ademola Lookman will be available to them today if they are willing to commit to a permanent deal.

But sources claim Spurs have not yet committed to moving forward with the deal as they also contemplate signing a different type of attacker instead.

We revealed on Sunday how Spurs wanted a quick understanding of where they would stand in a pursuit of Lookman.

They got that speedy response, yet are still not sure whether they will put their foot down on the deal for Lookman, or wait to see what else opens up.

They have an interest in Yoane Wissa, while his Brentford situation is still unresolved, and also have an eye on Randal Kolo Muani’s situation as he struggles to complete a move to Juventus.

Both players could become options in the coming hours, while Spurs also have put the feelers out to explore any new opportunities on the market this morning.

It has been expected that Spurs would sign a creative or wide player to complement the recent addition of Xavi Simons, but it could yet be that they decide to sign someone that can add depth in the central position of their front line.

We understand Atalanta are seeking a fee in the region of €50m (£43.4m, $58.7m) for the former Everton and Fulham winger, who has enjoyed a fine stint in Italy with the Bergamo side.

