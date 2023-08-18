Agent pushing classy centre-back to Tottenham despite Premier League star favouring France switch

The agent of a Premier League centre-back is reportedly actively pushing for his client to join Tottenham this summer, despite the player himself not being overly keen on the deal.

Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as a major target for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks after it emerged that he wanted out of Fulham before summer window shuts on September 1.

Monaco have emerged as the defender’s preferred destination, although Nice-Matin reports that a proposed move to France is happening very slowly.

That has led to Tottenham rekindling their interest, given that Postecoglou still wants one more centre-back, a midfielder and a striker on board with the funds raised from Harry Kane’s big-money exit.

Cristian Romero started alongside Micky van de Ven in the 2-2 draw at Brentford but was forced off early on and replaced by Davinson Sanchez. But with Eric Dier seemingly not in Postecoglou’s plans the possibility of landing Adarabioyo remains an attractive one for the north London club.

The problem for Spurs in their pursuit of the Cottagers star is that he favours a move to France over remaining in England.

Nice-Matin adds that Monaco have had an agreement with the player ‘for two weeks’, but that the Ligue 1 side are ‘slow to close the deal’.

Agent wants Adarabioyo to join Spurs

The reason for that slowness is ‘an intermediary chosen by Fulham to carry out the transfer’.

As for the player’s agent, he favours sending the 25-year-old to Tottenham instead and is working towards that irrespective of the player’s wishes.

It’s certainly one to keep a close eye on as the deadline approaches, especially knowing that Spurs are desperate to get another defender through the door.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Saturday evening when they host Manchester United in the Premier League.

